Celtics vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (55-25) host the Toronto Raptors (40-40) after winning five home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023.
Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-2.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's games have hit the over in 42 out of 80 opportunities (52.5%).
- The Celtics' ATS record is 43-37-0 this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 51, or 70.8%, of those games.
- This season, Boston has won 47 of its 67 games, or 70.1%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 57.4% chance to win.
Celtics vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|117.9
|230.8
|111.5
|222.8
|227.9
|Raptors
|0
|0%
|112.9
|230.8
|111.3
|222.8
|223.9
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Six of Celtics' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-18-0) than it has in road tilts (22-19-0).
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 111.3 the Raptors give up.
- Boston is 35-19 against the spread and 44-10 overall when scoring more than 111.3 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|43-37
|33-35
|42-38
|Raptors
|42-38
|12-10
|43-37
Celtics vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Celtics
|Raptors
|117.9
|112.9
|4
|23
|35-19
|30-16
|44-10
|32-14
|111.5
|111.3
|6
|4
|32-10
|37-19
|36-6
|37-19
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.