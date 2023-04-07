How to Watch the Celtics vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (55-25) hope to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-40) on April 7, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 49% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Boston is 26-1 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 16th.
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 111.3 the Raptors give up.
- When Boston puts up more than 111.3 points, it is 44-10.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics average 120.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- At home, Boston is allowing 1.8 fewer points per game (110.6) than when playing on the road (112.4).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this season, sinking 16.1 threes per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Neck
|Derrick White
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Low Back
|Payton Pritchard
|Questionable
|Heel
