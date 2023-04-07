DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)
- LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked 60th, his on-base percentage ranked 30th, and he was 114th in the league in slugging.
- LeMahieu picked up a hit in 62.4% of his games last season (78 of 125), with multiple hits in 34 of those games (27.2%).
- He homered in 12 of 125 games in 2022 (9.6%), including 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu drove in a run in 34 of 125 games last season (27.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He came around to score in 49 of his 125 games a year ago (39.2%), with more than one run scored 22 times (17.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|65
|.286
|AVG
|.240
|.393
|OBP
|.326
|.432
|SLG
|.331
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|22
|30/35
|K/BB
|41/32
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|38 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (61.5%)
|18 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.6%)
|28 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.3%)
|7 (11.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.7%)
|14 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (30.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- Kremer (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his second this season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.