Franchy Cordero -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franchy Cordero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Franchy Cordero At The Plate (2022)

Cordero hit .219 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Cordero picked up a base hit in 41 out of 84 games last year (48.8%), with multiple hits in nine of those games (10.7%).

He homered in 9.5% of his games last year (eight of 84), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Cordero drove in a run in 17 of 84 games last year (20.2%), with two or more RBIz in eight of them (9.5%).

He scored a run in 35.7% of his games last season (30 of 84), with more than one run on four occasions (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 34 .241 AVG .190 .316 OBP .287 .467 SLG .305 18 XBH 8 6 HR 2 16 RBI 13 49/14 K/BB 43/15 1 SB 3 Home Away 48 GP 36 27 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (38.9%) 5 (10.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.1%) 20 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.8%) 6 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.6%) 8 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)