Franchy Cordero -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate (2022)

  • Cordero hit .219 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.
  • Cordero picked up a base hit in 41 out of 84 games last year (48.8%), with multiple hits in nine of those games (10.7%).
  • He homered in 9.5% of his games last year (eight of 84), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cordero drove in a run in 17 of 84 games last year (20.2%), with two or more RBIz in eight of them (9.5%).
  • He scored a run in 35.7% of his games last season (30 of 84), with more than one run on four occasions (4.8%).

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 34
.241 AVG .190
.316 OBP .287
.467 SLG .305
18 XBH 8
6 HR 2
16 RBI 13
49/14 K/BB 43/15
1 SB 3
Home Away
48 GP 36
27 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (38.9%)
5 (10.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.1%)
20 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.8%)
6 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.6%)
8 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Orioles surrendered 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Kremer (0-0) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
