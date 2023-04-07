Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Franchy Cordero -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Franchy Cordero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Franchy Cordero At The Plate (2022)
- Cordero hit .219 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.
- Cordero picked up a base hit in 41 out of 84 games last year (48.8%), with multiple hits in nine of those games (10.7%).
- He homered in 9.5% of his games last year (eight of 84), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Cordero drove in a run in 17 of 84 games last year (20.2%), with two or more RBIz in eight of them (9.5%).
- He scored a run in 35.7% of his games last season (30 of 84), with more than one run on four occasions (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|34
|.241
|AVG
|.190
|.316
|OBP
|.287
|.467
|SLG
|.305
|18
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|13
|49/14
|K/BB
|43/15
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|36
|27 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (38.9%)
|5 (10.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (11.1%)
|20 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (27.8%)
|6 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.6%)
|8 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Orioles surrendered 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Kremer (0-0) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.