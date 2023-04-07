Giancarlo Stanton -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)

Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.

Stanton had a hit in 63 of 119 games last season, with multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games in 2022 (32 of 119), including 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.3% of his 119 games a year ago, Stanton drove in a run (48 times). He also had 21 games with multiple RBIs (17.6%), and three or more RBIs in 12 games.

In 36.1% of his games last season (43 of 119), he scored at least one run, and in 10 (8.4%) he scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .243 AVG .186 .315 OBP .289 .565 SLG .380 21 XBH 17 18 HR 13 47 RBI 31 60/20 K/BB 77/32 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 62 33 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (48.4%) 11 (19.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.1%) 26 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%) 20 (35.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (19.4%) 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)