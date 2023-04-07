Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)
- Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
- Stanton had a hit in 63 of 119 games last season, with multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games in 2022 (32 of 119), including 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.3% of his 119 games a year ago, Stanton drove in a run (48 times). He also had 21 games with multiple RBIs (17.6%), and three or more RBIs in 12 games.
- In 36.1% of his games last season (43 of 119), he scored at least one run, and in 10 (8.4%) he scored more than once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.243
|AVG
|.186
|.315
|OBP
|.289
|.565
|SLG
|.380
|21
|XBH
|17
|18
|HR
|13
|47
|RBI
|31
|60/20
|K/BB
|77/32
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|33 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (48.4%)
|11 (19.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.1%)
|26 (45.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.4%)
|20 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (19.4%)
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Kremer (0-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
