Giancarlo Stanton -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)

  • Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Stanton had a hit in 63 of 119 games last season, with multiple hits in 21 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games in 2022 (32 of 119), including 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 40.3% of his 119 games a year ago, Stanton drove in a run (48 times). He also had 21 games with multiple RBIs (17.6%), and three or more RBIs in 12 games.
  • In 36.1% of his games last season (43 of 119), he scored at least one run, and in 10 (8.4%) he scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 57
.243 AVG .186
.315 OBP .289
.565 SLG .380
21 XBH 17
18 HR 13
47 RBI 31
60/20 K/BB 77/32
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 62
33 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (48.4%)
11 (19.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.1%)
26 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%)
20 (35.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (19.4%)
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Kremer (0-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
