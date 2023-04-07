Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 3:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.560), slugging percentage (.789) and total hits (eight) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Torres enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .438 with one homer.
- In five of six games this season (83.3%), Torres has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Torres has an RBI in three of six games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 5.45 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 1.3 per game).
- Kremer (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his second this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
