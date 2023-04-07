Josh Donaldson -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)

Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.

In 83 of 141 games last season (58.9%) Donaldson got at least one hit, and in 22 of those contests (15.6%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games last season (141 in all), going deep in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Donaldson drove in a run in 36 of 141 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 15 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

In 48 of 141 games last season (34.0%) he touched home plate, and in eight of those games (5.7%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 71 .202 AVG .233 .299 OBP .314 .313 SLG .419 15 XBH 28 4 HR 11 24 RBI 38 63/25 K/BB 85/30 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 76 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (61.8%) 8 (12.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.4%) 20 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.5%) 17 (26.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)