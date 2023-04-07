Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Donaldson -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)
- Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.
- In 83 of 141 games last season (58.9%) Donaldson got at least one hit, and in 22 of those contests (15.6%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games last season (141 in all), going deep in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Donaldson drove in a run in 36 of 141 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 15 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- In 48 of 141 games last season (34.0%) he touched home plate, and in eight of those games (5.7%) he scored more than once.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|71
|.202
|AVG
|.233
|.299
|OBP
|.314
|.313
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|38
|63/25
|K/BB
|85/30
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|76
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (61.8%)
|8 (12.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.4%)
|20 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (36.8%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.5%)
|17 (26.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- The Orioles will look to Kremer (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
