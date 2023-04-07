Friday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (3-3) and the New York Yankees (4-2) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on April 7) at 3:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-6 victory for the Orioles, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt for the New York Yankees and Dean Kremer for the Baltimore Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 7, Yankees 6.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

This season, the Yankees have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.

New York is 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 57.4% chance to win.

New York has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 29 (4.8 per game).

The Yankees have a 2.33 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule