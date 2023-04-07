When the (3-3) match up with the (4-2) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, April 7 at 3:05 PM ET, Dean Kremer will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 3).

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Time: 3:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-0, 8.10 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (0-0, 15.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won four of those games.

The Yankees have gone 4-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +155 - 1st

