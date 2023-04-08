After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Cole Irvin) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is hitting .296 with two home runs and four walks.
  • This year, Judge has totaled at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Judge has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this year (71.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 5.53 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • Irvin (0-1) starts for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
