On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (coming off going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .292 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

LeMahieu is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.

He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

LeMahieu has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings