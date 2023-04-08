On Saturday, Giancarlo Stanton (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .250.
  • Stanton has had a base hit in five of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in two of six games played this season, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Stanton has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.53).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Irvin (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
