Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Trevino -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on April 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)
- Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Trevino reached base via a hit in 57 of 122 games last season (46.7%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (21 of them).
- In 10 of 122 games last year, he homered (8.2%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Trevino picked up an RBI in 32 of 122 games last season (26.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 31 of 122 games last year (25.4%), including scoring more than once in 4.9% of his games (six times).
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|48
|.269
|AVG
|.226
|.299
|OBP
|.268
|.431
|SLG
|.345
|12
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|18
|32/7
|K/BB
|30/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|31 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (44.8%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (17.2%)
|18 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.4%)
|6 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.9%)
|17 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- The Orioles will send Irvin (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
