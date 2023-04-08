On Saturday, Justin Turner (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .280 with a double and five walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 148th in the league in slugging.

This season, Turner has posted at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his seven games this season.

Turner has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored at least once four times this year (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

