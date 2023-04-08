Oswaldo Cabrera -- 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on April 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .368 with two doubles and a walk.

Cabrera enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .467.

This season, Cabrera has totaled at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.

Cabrera has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

