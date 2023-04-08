Saturday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (3-4) and the Detroit Tigers (2-5) facing off at Comerica Park (on April 8) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Red Sox.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (1-0) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (0-1) will get the nod for the Detroit Tigers.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won three of those games.

Boston has a record of 3-3 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 41.

The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.57).

