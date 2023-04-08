Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will play Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are eighth in baseball with 10 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Boston ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .450.

The Red Sox's .256 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (41 total, 5.9 per game).

The Red Sox are 12th in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 7.1 times per game, the third-best average in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has a 5.57 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.556).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will look to Tanner Houck (1-0) in his second start this season.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Orioles W 9-5 Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 4/3/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Johan Oviedo 4/4/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Nick Pivetta Roansy Contreras 4/5/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Corey Kluber Mitch Keller 4/6/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Spencer Turnbull 4/8/2023 Tigers - Away Tanner Houck Joey Wentz 4/9/2023 Tigers - Away Kutter Crawford Matthew Boyd 4/10/2023 Rays - Away Nick Pivetta Josh Fleming 4/11/2023 Rays - Away Corey Kluber Shane McClanahan 4/12/2023 Rays - Away Chris Sale Zach Eflin 4/13/2023 Rays - Away Tanner Houck Jeffrey Springs

