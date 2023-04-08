When the (3-4) take on the (2-5) at Comerica Park on Saturday, April 8 at 4:10 PM ET, Tanner Houck will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 5).

The Red Sox are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+115). An 8-run total is set for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (0-1, 5.06 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

The Tigers have a mark of 2-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Rob Refsnyder 1.5 (-120) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 5th

