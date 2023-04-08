Scottie Scheffler will compete at the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9, attempting to defend his title.

Looking to place a wager on Scheffler at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Scottie Scheffler Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Scheffler has finished better than par on 18 occasions, while also posting four bogey-free rounds and 19 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score six times and a top-10 score 11 times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round nine times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 15 occasions.

Scheffler has finished first twice and has three top-five finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Scheffler finished within three shots of the leader three times and five or fewer strokes back four times. He carded a score better than average five times.

Scheffler is heading into this tournament with two straight top-five placements.

Scheffler will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to 13 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 9 -12 273 3 19 10 12 $22.8M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Scheffler has one win in his past three starts at this event. His average finish has been 13th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Scheffler won this tournament in 2022, the last time he entered it.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards, 251 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Augusta National Golf Club has had an average tournament score of +1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Scheffler will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Scheffler's Last Time Out

Scheffler was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 98th percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 40 holes.

Scheffler was better than 97% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.31 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Scheffler carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Scheffler recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Scheffler carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

In that most recent competition, Scheffler's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 7.1).

Scheffler ended THE PLAYERS Championship recording a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at THE PLAYERS Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Scheffler finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards

