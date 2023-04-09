Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Hicks, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)
- Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.
- Hicks had a hit in 55 of 132 games last season, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- In eight of 132 games last year, he went yard (6.1%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 18.9% of his 132 games a year ago, Hicks drove in a run (25 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (6.8%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- In 32.6% of his games last season (43 of 132), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 11 (8.3%) he scored more than once.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|66
|.164
|AVG
|.256
|.303
|OBP
|.358
|.230
|SLG
|.374
|5
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|24
|56/31
|K/BB
|53/34
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|72
|20 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (48.6%)
|6 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (26.4%)
|17 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (36.1%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.9%)
|9 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (22.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Wells will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
