Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has a double, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .353.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- In seven of eight games this season (87.5%) Verdugo has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (75.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.20).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.