The Boston Bruins (62-12-5), winners of six road games in a row, visit the Philadelphia Flyers (29-37-13) at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN1.

Bruins vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN1

TNT, TVAS, and SN1 Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-255) Flyers (+215) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 55 of their 68 games when favored on the moneyline this season (80.9%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -255 or shorter, Boston has gone 18-4 (winning 81.8%).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.8% in this matchup.

Bruins vs. Flyers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 286 (2nd) Goals 208 (29th) 165 (1st) Goals Allowed 264 (21st) 60 (8th) Power Play Goals 33 (31st) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 57 (22nd)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over three times.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 2.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins' 286 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

The Bruins are ranked first in league play with the fewest goals against, having allowed 165 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+121) leads the NHL this season .

