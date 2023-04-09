The Boston Celtics (56-25) welcome in the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) after victories in six straight home games. The contest starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +529 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Hawks score 118.5 points per game (second in NBA) and allow 118.1 (25th in league) for a +30 scoring differential overall.

Boston has covered 44 times in 81 games with a spread this season.

Atlanta has compiled a 35-43-3 record against the spread this year.

Celtics and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +320 +160 - Hawks +35000 +11000 -309

