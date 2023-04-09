Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (56-25) host the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) after winning six straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-6.5
|-
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 42 of Boston's 81 games with a set total.
- The Celtics are 44-37-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Boston has won 51 out of the 72 games, or 70.8%, in which it has been favored.
- Boston has a record of 29-13, a 69% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|117.9
|236.4
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|0
|0%
|118.5
|236.4
|118.1
|229.5
|233.5
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering 22 times in 40 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).
- Boston has a 30-11 record against the spread and a 38-3 record overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|44-37
|19-24
|42-39
|Hawks
|36-45
|4-2
|46-35
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.5
|4
|2
|30-11
|33-28
|38-3
|39-22
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|40-22
|25-12
|48-14
|27-10
