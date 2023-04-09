The Boston Celtics (56-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) are slated to match up on Sunday at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 1:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Derrick White is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics won their most recent game against the Raptors, 121-102, on Friday. Sam Hauser was their leading scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sam Hauser 26 5 2 0 0 6 Payton Pritchard 22 4 5 0 0 4 Jayson Tatum 21 3 4 0 0 0

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also posting 4.6 assists.

White is putting up 12.5 points, 4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Grant Williams averages 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 23.2 5.5 3.1 1 0.2 2.5 Derrick White 15.8 5.1 4.6 0.6 1.3 2.6 Jaylen Brown 20.5 5 3.5 0.4 0 1.7 Malcolm Brogdon 13.3 3.1 3.5 0.8 0.2 1.3 Marcus Smart 9.1 1.6 3.5 1.1 0.2 1.7

