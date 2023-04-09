On Sunday, Kyle Higashioka (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate (2022)

Higashioka hit .227 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Higashioka got a hit in 39 of 86 games last season, with multiple hits in nine of those games.

He hit a long ball in nine games a year ago (out of 86 opportunities, 10.5%), going deep in 4% of his plate appearances.

Higashioka drove in a run in 21 of 86 games last season, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 26.7% of his games last season (23 of 86), he scored at least a run, and in three (3.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 40 .212 AVG .240 .257 OBP .271 .404 SLG .376 8 XBH 9 6 HR 4 13 RBI 18 22/6 K/BB 30/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 39 GP 47 15 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (51.1%) 4 (10.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (10.6%) 13 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (21.3%) 5 (12.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.5%) 9 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (25.5%)

