Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Kyle Higashioka (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate (2022)
- Higashioka hit .227 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- Higashioka got a hit in 39 of 86 games last season, with multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He hit a long ball in nine games a year ago (out of 86 opportunities, 10.5%), going deep in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Higashioka drove in a run in 21 of 86 games last season, with multiple RBIs in seven of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 26.7% of his games last season (23 of 86), he scored at least a run, and in three (3.5%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.212
|AVG
|.240
|.257
|OBP
|.271
|.404
|SLG
|.376
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|18
|22/6
|K/BB
|30/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|15 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (51.1%)
|4 (10.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (10.6%)
|13 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (21.3%)
|5 (12.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.5%)
|9 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (25.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- Wells gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen one time this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.