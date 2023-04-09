After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .304 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
  • Cabrera has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wells starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, his only action so far.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.