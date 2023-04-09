Red Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Sunday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (4-4) against the Detroit Tigers (2-6) at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on April 9.
The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (0-1) for the Boston Red Sox and Matthew Boyd for the Detroit Tigers.
Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 7, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won four of those games.
- Boston is 4-4 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Boston has scored 55 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.37).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Johan Oviedo
|April 4
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Nick Pivetta vs Roansy Contreras
|April 5
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Corey Kluber vs Mitch Keller
|April 6
|@ Tigers
|W 6-3
|Chris Sale vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 8
|@ Tigers
|W 14-5
|Tanner Houck vs Joey Wentz
|April 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Matthew Boyd
|April 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Josh Fleming
|April 11
|@ Rays
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Shane McClanahan
|April 12
|@ Rays
|-
|Chris Sale vs Zach Eflin
|April 13
|@ Rays
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Jeffrey Springs
|April 14
|Angels
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Patrick Sandoval
