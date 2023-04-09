On Sunday, Triston Casas (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .130.
  • Casas has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (37.5%), Casas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 7.20 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Boyd (0-0) gets the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.