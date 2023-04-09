Sunday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (4-4) squaring off against the New York Yankees (5-3) at 1:35 PM (on April 9). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Orioles, who is slightly favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-0) to the mound, while Tyler Wells will answer the bell for the Baltimore Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

New York is 3-1 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 39 runs (4.9 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Yankees' 2.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule