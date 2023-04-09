The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will meet on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 1:35 PM ET, with Aaron Judge and Anthony Santander among those expected to produce at the plate.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.6 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 13 total home runs.

New York is eighth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

New York is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (39 total).

The Yankees rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Yankees strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

The 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

New York has a 2.79 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.141).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees, his second of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Taijuan Walker 4/4/2023 Phillies L 4-1 Home Domingo Germán Matt Strahm 4/5/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Home Gerrit Cole Aaron Nola 4/7/2023 Orioles L 7-6 Away Clarke Schmidt Dean Kremer 4/8/2023 Orioles W 4-1 Away Jhony Brito Cole Irvin 4/9/2023 Orioles - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 4/10/2023 Guardians - Away Domingo Germán Shane Bieber 4/11/2023 Guardians - Away Gerrit Cole Hunter Gaddis 4/12/2023 Guardians - Away Clarke Schmidt Aaron Civale 4/13/2023 Twins - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan 4/14/2023 Twins - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Mahle

