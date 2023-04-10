Anthony Rizzo -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in seven games this year (87.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In three games this year, Rizzo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this year.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings