Anthony Rizzo -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • He ranks 75th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
  • Rizzo has picked up a hit in seven games this year (87.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In three games this year, Rizzo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this year.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bieber (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 65th.
