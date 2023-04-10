Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 10 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .179 with a double and two walks.
- This year, Arroyo has tallied at least one hit in three of nine games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this season, he has not homered.
- Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 1.89 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender four home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Beeks will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old southpaw has two appearances out of the bullpen this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.