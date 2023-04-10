DJ LeMahieu -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .242 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
  • LeMahieu has had a base hit in seven of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • LeMahieu has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (62.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up nine total home runs at a rate of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Bieber (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 65th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.