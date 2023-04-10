DJ LeMahieu -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .242 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

LeMahieu has had a base hit in seven of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (62.5%), including one multi-run game.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

