Franchy Cordero -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Orioles.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franchy Cordero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Franchy Cordero At The Plate (2022)

Cordero hit .219 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Cordero reached base via a hit in 41 of 84 games last season (48.8%), including multiple hits in 10.7% of those games (nine of them).

In eight of 84 games last year, he hit a long ball (9.5%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 20.2% of his games a season ago (17 of 84), Cordero drove in a run. In eight of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.

He scored in 30 of 84 games last year (35.7%), including scoring more than once in 4.8% of his games (four times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 34 .241 AVG .190 .316 OBP .287 .467 SLG .305 18 XBH 8 6 HR 2 16 RBI 13 49/14 K/BB 43/15 1 SB 3 Home Away 48 GP 36 27 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (38.9%) 5 (10.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.1%) 20 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.8%) 6 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.6%) 8 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)