Franchy Cordero -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Orioles.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate (2022)

  • Cordero hit .219 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.
  • Cordero reached base via a hit in 41 of 84 games last season (48.8%), including multiple hits in 10.7% of those games (nine of them).
  • In eight of 84 games last year, he hit a long ball (9.5%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 20.2% of his games a season ago (17 of 84), Cordero drove in a run. In eight of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He scored in 30 of 84 games last year (35.7%), including scoring more than once in 4.8% of his games (four times).

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 34
.241 AVG .190
.316 OBP .287
.467 SLG .305
18 XBH 8
6 HR 2
16 RBI 13
49/14 K/BB 43/15
1 SB 3
Home Away
48 GP 36
27 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (38.9%)
5 (10.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.1%)
20 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.8%)
6 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.6%)
8 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Bieber (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 65th.
