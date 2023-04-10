Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .281 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Stanton is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 37.5% of his games in 2023 (three of eight), and 8.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has driven in a run in five games this year (62.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up nine total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Guardians will look to Bieber (0-0) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
