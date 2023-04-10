Giancarlo Stanton -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .281 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Stanton is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Stanton has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 37.5% of his games in 2023 (three of eight), and 8.8% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has driven in a run in five games this year (62.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings