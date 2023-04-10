The New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate (2022)

  • Kiner-Falefa hit .263 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 37 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa reached base via a hit in 95 of 148 games last season (64.2%), including multiple hits in 21.6% of those games (32 of them).
  • He went yard in four of 148 games in 2022 (2.7%), including 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa drove in a run in 35 games last season out of 148 (23.6%), including multiple RBIs in 5.4% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • He came around to score in 37.2% of his games last year (55 of 148), with more than one run on 12 occasions (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 69
.264 AVG .261
.310 OBP .327
.339 SLG .320
14 XBH 10
2 HR 2
27 RBI 21
34/14 K/BB 38/23
9 SB 13
Home Away
75 GP 73
49 (65.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (63.0%)
18 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (19.2%)
28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.0%)
2 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (2.7%)
18 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • Bieber (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.