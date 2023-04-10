Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate (2022)
- Kiner-Falefa hit .263 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 37 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa reached base via a hit in 95 of 148 games last season (64.2%), including multiple hits in 21.6% of those games (32 of them).
- He went yard in four of 148 games in 2022 (2.7%), including 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa drove in a run in 35 games last season out of 148 (23.6%), including multiple RBIs in 5.4% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- He came around to score in 37.2% of his games last year (55 of 148), with more than one run on 12 occasions (8.1%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|69
|.264
|AVG
|.261
|.310
|OBP
|.327
|.339
|SLG
|.320
|14
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|21
|34/14
|K/BB
|38/23
|9
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|73
|49 (65.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|46 (63.0%)
|18 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (19.2%)
|28 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (37.0%)
|2 (2.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (2.7%)
|18 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (23.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
- Bieber (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
