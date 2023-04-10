On Monday, Justin Turner (on the back of going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .212 with a double and six walks.

This season, Turner has recorded at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Turner has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings