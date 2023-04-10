On Monday, Justin Turner (on the back of going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is batting .212 with a double and six walks.
  • This season, Turner has recorded at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Turner has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 1.89 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • Beeks will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 29-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
