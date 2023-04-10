Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .259 with two doubles and a walk.
  • In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Cabrera has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this year.
  • Cabrera has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bieber (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (2.25), 14th in WHIP (.833), and 65th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.