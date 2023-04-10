When the (9-0) square off against the (5-4) at Tropicana Field on Monday, April 10 at 6:40 PM ET, Jalen Beeks will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 2).

The Rays are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+125). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this game.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been listed as the favorite nine times this season and have won all of those games.

The Rays have played nine times as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Tampa Bay has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox will be posted as the underdog for the first time this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Red Sox this season with a +125 moneyline set for this game.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+270) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 4th

