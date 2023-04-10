Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate (2022)
- Refsnyder hit .307 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- In 32 of 57 games last year (56.1%) Refsnyder had at least one hit, and in 10 of those contests (17.5%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in six games a year ago (out of 57 opportunities, 10.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 16 of 57 games last season (28.1%), Refsnyder picked up an RBI, and three of those games (5.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored in 33.3% of his games last season (19 of 57), with two or more runs on six occasions (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.370
|AVG
|.236
|.404
|OBP
|.364
|.556
|SLG
|.417
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|20/4
|K/BB
|26/11
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (43.8%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.3%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (25.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.3%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (21.9%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Beeks makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old lefty has two appearances in relief this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.