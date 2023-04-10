The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate (2022)

  • Refsnyder hit .307 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 32 of 57 games last year (56.1%) Refsnyder had at least one hit, and in 10 of those contests (17.5%) he picked up more than one.
  • He homered in six games a year ago (out of 57 opportunities, 10.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 16 of 57 games last season (28.1%), Refsnyder picked up an RBI, and three of those games (5.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He scored in 33.3% of his games last season (19 of 57), with two or more runs on six occasions (10.5%).

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 29
.370 AVG .236
.404 OBP .364
.556 SLG .417
7 XBH 9
4 HR 2
12 RBI 9
20/4 K/BB 26/11
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 32
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Beeks makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 29-year-old lefty has two appearances in relief this season.
