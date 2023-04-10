Yankees vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 10
Monday's game at Progressive Field has the New York Yankees (6-3) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (6-4) at 6:10 PM ET (on April 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber to the mound, while Domingo German (0-1) will get the nod for the New York Yankees.
Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 4, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.
- Oddsmakers have given New York the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +125 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for New York is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (44 total runs).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.81 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|Phillies
|L 4-1
|Domingo Germán vs Matt Strahm
|April 5
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Aaron Nola
|April 7
|@ Orioles
|L 7-6
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dean Kremer
|April 8
|@ Orioles
|W 4-1
|Jhony Brito vs Cole Irvin
|April 9
|@ Orioles
|W 5-3
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|April 10
|@ Guardians
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Shane Bieber
|April 11
|@ Guardians
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 12
|@ Guardians
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Aaron Civale
|April 13
|Twins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Joe Ryan
|April 14
|Twins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Mahle
|April 15
|Twins
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kenta Maeda
