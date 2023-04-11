After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +155)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge has an OPS of 1.113, fueled by an OBP of .419 and a team-best slugging percentage of .694 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
  • Judge has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 9.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (50.0%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (70.0%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gaddis (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
