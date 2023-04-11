Anthony Rizzo -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo is hitting .281 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Rizzo has had a base hit in eight of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Rizzo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.75 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Guardians will look to Gaddis (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
