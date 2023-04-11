Bobby Dalbec Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Bobby Dalbec, who went 1-for-1 last time in action, battle Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.
Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Bobby Dalbec At The Plate (2022)
- Dalbec hit .215 with nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks.
- Dalbec picked up a base hit in 54 of 117 games last year (46.2%), with multiple hits in 14 of those games (12.0%).
- He went yard in 11 games a year ago (out of 117 opportunities, 9.4%), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Dalbec drove in a run in 27 games last year out 117 (23.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 28.2% of his games last season (33 of 117), with more than one run on seven occasions (6.0%).
Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.221
|AVG
|.209
|.291
|OBP
|.276
|.357
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|52/15
|K/BB
|66/14
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|28 (49.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (43.3%)
|6 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (13.3%)
|17 (29.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (26.7%)
|5 (8.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.0%)
|12 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- The Rays will send McClanahan (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.0 K/9 ranks 34th.
