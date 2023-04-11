The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is batting .194 with a double and two walks.
  • This year, Arroyo has totaled at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
  • Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 1.70 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender four home runs (0.4 per game), the fewest in the league.
  • McClanahan (2-0) gets the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (1.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.167), and 34th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
