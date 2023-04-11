Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Connor Wong (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .130 with two doubles and a walk.
- Wong has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
- Wong has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (1.70).
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- The Rays are sending McClanahan (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (1.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.167), and 34th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
