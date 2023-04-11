After going 0-for-1 in his last game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .235.

LeMahieu has had a base hit in seven of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one game this year.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in three games this season.

In five of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings