DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .235.
- LeMahieu has had a base hit in seven of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in three games this season.
- In five of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Guardians will send Gaddis (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
