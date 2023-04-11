Franchy Cordero -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate (2022)

  • Cordero hit .219 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.
  • Cordero had a hit in 41 of 84 games a season ago, with multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He hit a home run in eight of 84 games in 2022 (9.5%), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cordero picked up an RBI in 20.2% of his 84 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.5% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • In 30 of 84 games last year (35.7%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (4.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 34
.241 AVG .190
.316 OBP .287
.467 SLG .305
18 XBH 8
6 HR 2
16 RBI 13
49/14 K/BB 43/15
1 SB 3
Home Away
48 GP 36
27 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (38.9%)
5 (10.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.1%)
20 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.8%)
6 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.6%)
8 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • The Guardians will look to Gaddis (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
