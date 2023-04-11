Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Franchy Cordero -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Franchy Cordero At The Plate (2022)
- Cordero hit .219 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.
- Cordero had a hit in 41 of 84 games a season ago, with multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He hit a home run in eight of 84 games in 2022 (9.5%), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Cordero picked up an RBI in 20.2% of his 84 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.5% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 30 of 84 games last year (35.7%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (4.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|34
|.241
|AVG
|.190
|.316
|OBP
|.287
|.467
|SLG
|.305
|18
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|13
|49/14
|K/BB
|43/15
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|36
|27 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (38.9%)
|5 (10.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (11.1%)
|20 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (27.8%)
|6 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.6%)
|8 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- The Guardians will look to Gaddis (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
