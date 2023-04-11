Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Stanton is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in eight of nine games this season (88.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the nine games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (33.3%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has driven in a run in six games this year (66.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- The Guardians will send Gaddis (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
